'Every boxer's dream to go to the Olympics' - McCafferty

  • From the section Boxing

St John Bosco boxer Kristina McCafferty is keen to get her bid to compete at the Tokyo Olympics back on track when she returns to the ring soon after almost a year out of action.

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games silver medallist counts Katie Taylor among her role models and is seeking to emulate her father-in-law Seanie McCafferty, who competed in the 1964 Olympics, also in Tokyo and also at 51kg.

"Words can't describe what it would mean to compete at the Olympics," McCafferty told BBC Sport NI's Nicola McCarthy.

