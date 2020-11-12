Women's boxing 'on fire right now' - Taylor

Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor tells Newsbeat's Eleanor Roper that having three world title fights on one boxing card is huge for women's boxing.

Taylor also discusses the pay in women's boxing and how her relationship with promoter Eddie Hearn has progressed in the four years since she turned professional.

READ MORE: Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez: Irish fighter eyes lasting legacy in women's boxing

Mike Costello and Steve Bunce will bring you live commentary of all three women's world title fights on Saturday night, including Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez on BBC Radio 5 Live

Rachel Ball v Jorgelina Guanini and Terri Harper v Katharina Thanderz will be live on the BBC Sport website/app