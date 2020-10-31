Homepage
Boxing
Results & Schedule
Calendar
Champions List
Derek Chisora v Oleksandr Usyk
31 Oct 2020
31 Oct 2020
From the section
Boxing
Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live commentary of Derek Chisora v Oleksandr Usyk.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
England win 2020 Six Nations title
56m
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Comments
Stylish Usyk beats Chisora on points
3m
3 minutes ago
From the section
Boxing
England champions as France beat Ireland
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Liverpool go top after Jota winner
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Elite sport to continue during lockdown
53m
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Sport
Sunday's gossip column
41m
42 minutes ago
From the section
Gossip