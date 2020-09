Casey Walsh says taking up boxing has been vital to coming to terms with the death of his father to suicide when he was just 10.

Through boxing the 14-year-old from Bangor and his family became involved in SPORTS (Suicide Prevention Offering Recovery Through Sport), which provides clubs in NI with training and support to help deal with suicide and mental health issues.

SPORTS founder TJ Young explains how the organisation is encouraging clubs to develop a mental health strategy.