'Cindy Crawford asked for a selfie' - Monaghan brothers living their boxing dreams

Monaghan boxing brothers Stephen and Aaron McKenna have developed a celebrity following since basing themselves in California but are now happy to be back in their home gym.

Cindy Crawford, Kendrick Lamar, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Adam Sandler are among the admirers of the unbeaten boxing brothers who are trained in Los Angeles by legendary boxing guru Freddie Roach.

The onset of Covid-19 meant a return to county Monaghan where they have been availing of the state-of-the-art gym installed at the family home by father Fergal.

Stephen will aim for his fifth straight professional win when he fights in Leeds on Saturday night.