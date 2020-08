WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman tells BBC Sport's Alex Gulrajani that Dillian Whyte will fight the winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder and get a shot at the world title if he beats Alexander Povektin on Saturday.

