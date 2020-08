Dillian Whyte tells BBC Radio 5 Live's Mike Costello about spending fight week living in a mobile home parked within the bio-safe 'bubble' at a hotel close to the venue for Saturday's heavyweight fight against Alexander Povetkin.

