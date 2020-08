Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor tells BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello that she would "love to clear any doubt" in her rematch with Delfine Persoon on Saturday.

Ireland's Taylor, 34, earned a controversial points win over Belgium's Persoon in June 2019 to complete her collection of all four belts at 135lbs.

