Sean McComb says he felt "blessed" to be boxing again after securing a points victory over Siar Ozgul in Wakefield on Wednesday.

The Belfast super-lightweight maintained his 100% win record as a professional, making it 11 victories from 11 fights with a unanimous 99-92, 97-93, 97-93 success.

"It was an unbelievable set-up and I felt good. I spent time at home working on new things and I'm just very thankful to get the win," he said.