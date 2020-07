Carl Frampton says that while he must be at his best in order to win his first professional fight at super-featherweight, he is hoping to defeat Vahram Vardanyan convincingly next month.

The former two-weight world champion will meet the Armenian on 15 August in the hope of winning and setting up a world title fight against Jamel Herring.

The bout will be held behind closed doors with fans still not permitted to attend events.