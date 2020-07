Katie Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn says there is little chance of the Irish fighter meeting Amanda Serrano in the near future after the Puerto Rican passed up the chance to fight Taylor on 22 August.

The pair were scheduled to meet on 2 May but the bout was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Serrano ruling herself out of the running for the August date, Taylor instead faces a highly-anticipated rematch with Delfine Persoon.