World champion Lauren Price takes BBC Sport Wales inside GB Boxing's 'socially distanced training camp'.

Price, 25, is one of 12 boxers on the world class performance programme to resume individual training at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

The 2018 Commonwealth champion says the temperature checks and social distancing are 'strange' but she is hoping to be 'fitter and better' for next year's re-arranged Olympic Games.

Read more: 'Fitter and better' - boxer Price returns