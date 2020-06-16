Archive: Floyd Patterson interviewed on Buncrana beach

Watch former world heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson being interviewed by BBC reporter Alan Green on Buncrana beach in County Donegal in August 1978.

Patterson explained that he was visiting relatives in Ireland - his wife's mother was from County Offaly - and that he liked the Irish people for being "genuine, considerate and kind".

The interview was conducted six years after Patterson's last professional fight against Muhammad Ali.

