'My Olympic dream is still alive'

World champion boxer Lauren Price tells BBC Sport Wales how she is coping with training in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic - hundreds of miles away from her grandparents.

The 25-year-old was raised by her grandmother and grandfather from when she was three days old. Because her grandfather is over 70 and isolating, she says she could not continue to live with them and go out to train.

In her Isolation Diaries, Price gives an insight into her lockdown life while training in her garage in Sheffield.