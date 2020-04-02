'We can't wait for a group hug' - how young internet sensation Daithi and family are coping with lockdown

Little Daithi MacGabhann's parents describe how they are coping during self-isolation with their three-year-old son who requires a heart transplant.

The Belfast boy, who was born with a congenital defect, became an internet sensation six weeks ago when he stole the show at the Ulster Elite Boxing finals by sending Olympic Games bronze medallist Paddy Barnes crashing to the canvas.

"Everyone knows Daithi loves sports so our living room has become a football pitch, basketball court and a boxing ring all in one," said Daithi's father Mairtin.