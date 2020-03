Dillian Whyte says "it is frustrating" because he has "done everything asked of him" when it comes to having a shot at the world heavyweight title.

The 31-year-old, the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight title, will face Alexander Povetkin in Manchester on 2 May.

Whyte is yet to have his shot at WBC gold despite holding the interim belt since July 2019.

