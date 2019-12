Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan says he has "settled the score" and can "move on" after beating Russian Vladimir Nikitin on a unanimous points decision at Madison Square Garden.

Nikitin had twice beaten Conlan as an amateur, including controversially in an Olympic quarter-final at the Rio Games in 2016.

Conlan says he "still has a lot to work on and is still a work in progress" despite dominating the 10-rounder in New York to clinch a 13th consecutive professional win.