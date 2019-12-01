Herring wants to face Frampton and says Belfast could be the venue

WBO super-featherweight champion Jemel Herring is relishing the prospect of defending his title against Carl Frampton in 2020 and says the fight could be in Belfast.

Herring watched Frampton earn a dominant win over Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas on Saturday and came away impressed despite the Belfast man's hand troubles during the contest.

Asked when the fight might take place, Herring replied: "Possibly March or April. I'll give Carl every respect and let him heal his hands and we'll allow our teams to work out the paperwork."