Carl Frampton is content with his winning return to the ring in Las Vegas as he secures a dominant win over US fighter Tyler McCreary despite suffering hand problems.

Frampton, who won every round on all three judges cards, revealed that he sustained two hand fractures in his pre-fight training camp and also felt a degree of pain during the Las Vegas contest.

Despite his hand issues, the 32-year-old expects to challenge WBO super-featherweight champion Jemel Herring in 2020.