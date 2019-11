Anthony Joshua tells BBC Radio 5 Live's Mike Costello he has been sparring a lot more and feels he is more "fine tuned" as he prepares to face Andy Ruiz Jr in their world heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia.

