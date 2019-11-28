Belfast boxer Carl Frampton says he would like to cement his place in history by eventually becoming a three-weight world champion.

Frampton has had 12 months out of the ring since losing to Josh Warrington in December 2018 and takes on Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas this weekend.

Having been IBF super-bantamweight and WBA super-bantamweight champion, Frampton collected the WBA version of the (Super) featherweight world title.

Frampton indicates that a victory over McCreary could set him up for a shot at WBO junior-lightweight belt holder Jamel Herring.