Blood, sweat and tears - Conlan savours Falls Park win

Michael Conlan says that "nights like this don't come around too often" and plans to enjoy his ninth-round stoppage over Diego Alberto Ruiz at Falls Park.

Conlan cruised to his 12th professional win as he outclassed his Argentinian opponent and says he wants a world title fight within 12 months.

When asked if a bout with Josh Warrington could be on the cards next summer, Conlan was coy with his response but said "they would need to open up the whole park at make it a 50,000" capacity if that fight was to go ahead.