Michaela Walsh is setting her sights on winning a European Games title having won her quarter final to secure at least a bronze medal.

Walsh defeated reigning world champion Ornella Wahner of Germany by split decision to advance to the semi-finals where she will face Russia's Daria Abramova.

"I boxed her [Wahner] in the semi-finals of the World Youth Championships - she beat me by a point and stole my dream of becoming a youth world champion - but I wasn’t going to let her steal my dream of becoming European Games champion," said Walsh.