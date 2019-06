Tyson Fury taunts his heavyweight opponent Tom Schwarz at their weigh-in, saying he will knock the German out in one round at Saturday's fight in Las Vegas.

Follow Radio 5 live & text commentary of Fury v Schwarz on the BBC Sport website & BBC Sport app from around 04:00 BST on Sunday, 16 June.