Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder "isn't man enough" to face him or speak to him after their epic draw in December.

The heavyweight was speaking to 5 Live Boxing's Mike Costello and Steve Bunce in Las Vegas.

Fury said: "I've been hurt 1,000 times but Wilder didn't hurt me once. He hit me in the back of the head, scrambled my senses and the last knockdown was a touch of sleep but didn't hurt me.

"He used to text me back and forth. I've texted him five times and he hasn't replied once."

Britain's ex-world heavyweight champion Fury meets undefeated German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas at about 04:00 BST on Sunday, live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Subscribe and listen to 5 Live Boxing with Costello & Bunce on BBC Sounds.