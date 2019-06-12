Tyson Fury says he could see Anthony Joshua didn't want to be in a ring with Andy Ruiz Jr before his shock loss in New York.

The heavyweight was speaking to 5 Live Boxing's Mike Costello and Steve Bunce before his Las Vegas bout with Tom Schwarz on Saturday.

Fury said: "I don't think he will come back from it. Finished. Ask any top trainer who has been around the sport a lifetime. When he got to the ring I saw he didn't want to be there."

