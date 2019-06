Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua deserves "unbelievable support" from the British public as he prepares for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Ruiz produced one of the biggest shocks in heavyweight boxing history to take Joshua's IBF, WBO and WBA world titles in New York, with a rematch expected to take place in November or December.

Speaking on his No Passion, No Point podcast, Hearn added if Joshua were to lose again to Ruiz, they would start to "think about" his future in the sport.