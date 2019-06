Anthony Joshua and his opponent Andy Ruiz Jr took to the scales on Friday, ahead of their heavyweight fight at Madison Square Gardens in New York. Ruiz Jr weighed in over 20lbs heavier than Joshua, with the Brit fighting outside of the UK for the first time.

LISTEN: 5 Live podcast - Joshua v Ruiz: Final fight breakdown

Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and a live text commentary on the BBC Sport website from 0300 BST on Sunday 2nd June