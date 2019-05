Ryan Burnett says he felt 'rusty' after securing a sixth-round stoppage win over Jelbirt Gomera in his comeback fight at the Ulster Hall.

The Belfast fighter returned to the ring after a freak back injury cost Burnett his world title against Nonito Donaire last November.

Burnett, who moved up to super-bantamweight. has been tipped to fight either South Africa's Zolani Tete or WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue later this year.