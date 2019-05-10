'It's not good for boxing' - Conlan reflects on entrance song controversy

Michael Conlan says he wants to play his part in boxing "bringing people together" after the controversy surrounding the pro-IRA lyrics in his recent ring entrance song.

The Belfast boxer has apologised for the offence caused after the Wolfe Tones' Celtic Symphony, which includes the line "Up the Ra", was played before his St Patrick's Day bout in New York.

"I will not be using this music again. I've learnt I'm a role model and am under the microscope - I want to do good for boxing and the supporters of boxing."