Carl Frampton is ready to fight WBO world champion Oscar Valdez this summer as he plots a course back to the top of the featherweight division.

Former two-weight world champion Frampton has agreed to extend his career by signing a multi-fight deal with promoters Top Rank having initially considered retirement in the wake of his loss to Josh Warrington.

Frampton could also face WBA champion Leo Santa Cruz for a third time but the Belfast boxer said he will not return to the ring until late July as he waits for the conclusion of his legal dispute with former promoter Barry McGuigan.