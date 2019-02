WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he will "reconstruct Jarrell Miller's face" when the pair fight on 1 June in New York.

Joshua also tells the BBC's boxing correspondent Mike Costello that he will know Miller better than any other opponent because he "doesn't want to slip up".

