Blackwell 'learned to eat, talk and walk again'

Former British middleweight champion Nick Blackwell says he is "just happy to be here" as he continues to recover after being injured in a sparring session in 2016.

The 28-year-old from Wiltshire has "learned to eat, talk and walk again" after waking from a second coma in December 2016, having had surgery to reduce swelling on his brain.

He retired earlier in that year after being placed in an induced coma following a previous injury, suffered in a fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Blackwell told BBC Points West he is now hoping to run March's Weston-super-Mare half-marathon to raise money for Bristol's Southmead Hospital and Cancer Research.

