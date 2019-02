Belfast fighter James Tennyson gets back to winning ways after stopping previously unbeaten Englishman Garry Neale in the second round at the Ulster Hall.

It was Tennyson's first bout since his loss to Tevin Farmer in October 2018 where he challenged for the American's IBF super-featherweight world title.

The 25-year-old moved up to lightweight in Saturday's bout and said that he felt "more comfortable" at the weight.