Cathy McAleer is hoping to get 'fast-tracked' to a world title fight after switching from kickboxing to professional boxing last year.

The Belfast fighter won her first boxing bout in November and this Saturday will take on Poland's Sonia Klos as part of the undercard to former European champion James Tennyson in the Ulster Hall.

Coached by John Breen, 40-year-old McAleer has previously won world titles in karate and kick-boxing.