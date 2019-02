Belfast cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy will fight Londoner Richard Riakporhe for WBA Inter-Continental title in Peterborough on 2 March.

It will be Riakporhe's first defence of the title and McCarthy hopes a win will put him in the top 10 of the WBA rankings.

McCarthy says it will be an opportunity he will "take with both hands" and hopes to be in world title contention by the end of the year.