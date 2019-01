In 1995, the late sports writer Hugh McIlvanney read aloud one of his most famous pieces; on the tragic, fatal injuries suffered by Welsh boxer Johnny Owen in a 1980 world title fight.

McIlvanney, widely considered to be one of Britain's greatest sports journalists, died last week at the age of 84.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Boxing with Costello and Bunce on Monday, 28 January 2019.