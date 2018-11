New WBA bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire hopes Ryan Burnett can make a swift recovery after a freak back injury ended the Northern Irishman's unbeaten record.

In the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series, Burnett pulled up in the fourth round having slipped a disc, which ended his title defence.

Donaire will face South Africa's Zolani Tete in the semi-finals of the competition.