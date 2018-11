Ryan Burnett says Nonito Donaire has "always been one of my boxing heroes" but that there will be no room for sentiment in Saturday's bout in Glasgow.

Northern Ireland's Burnett will be defending his WBA bantamweight crown when he take on the Filipino great in the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series.

The winner of the bout, which will also be for the vacant WBC diamond belt, will then take on WBO champion Zolani Tete in the semi-finals in early 2019.