Boxing's place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is under threat and Commonwealth Games champion Lauren Price hopes it survives the threat, along with coach Tony Borg and former Olympian Andrew Selby.

They have told BBC Wales Today how they feel about the sport's predicament.

Price and compatriot Rosie Eccles are among seven Great Britain boxers who have been picked to compete at the AIBA Women's Boxing World Championships in New Delhi from 15-24 November.

It is the Olympics though that Prices is targeting long-term.