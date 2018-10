Featherweight Michael Conlan says it is "very likely" that his next homecoming fight will take place at next year's Féile an Phobail in west Belfast.

The former Olympic medallist will take on Italian Nicola Cipolletta in Las Vegas on Saturday 20 October in what will be his ninth professional bout.

Conlan, who trains in London with Adam Booth, fought in Belfast for the first time as a professional in June, defeating Adeilson dos Santos at the SSE Arena.