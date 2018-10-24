Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Boxing
Results & Schedule
Calendar
Champions List
'I knew the risks I was taking'
20 Jun 2018
20 Jun 2018
From the section
Boxing
Boxer Bradley Pryce tells BBC Sport he feared he 'would die in the ring' due to impaired vision.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Adams retires over fears for sight
9m
9 minutes ago
From the section
Boxing
Comments
Chelsea's fightback, Liverpool's fixture pile-up & Champions League analysis
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
We cannot carry on like this - Klopp
6h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
'I don't think I've seen a game like it'
7h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
European Football
Comments
Exeter chief calls for Saracens relegation
10h
about 10 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Xhaka stripped of Arsenal captaincy
10h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments