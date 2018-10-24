Canelo will beat Golovkin's 'brute strength' - Joshua

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will overcome the "brute strength" of Gennady Golovkin and beat the Kazakh in Las Vegas on Saturday, according to world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Golovkin holds the WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles - although if Canelo wins he will not take the WBC strap, so that would become vacant.

