Canelo v Golovkin 'is going to be hell'

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's fight with Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on Saturday is going to be "hell", according to the Mexican's promoter Oscar de la Hoya.

Golovkin holds the WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles - although if Canelo wins he will not take the WBC strap, so that would become vacant.

The fight takes place three weeks after Floyd Mayweather beat UFC's Conor McGregor in the same T-Mobile Arena, a bout De la Hoya was critical of.

