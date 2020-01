Double Olympic champion Claressa Shields, 22, gives BBC Sport a powerful interview about how her troubled upbringing made her into a world-class boxer.

As part of State of Sport week, the BBC is looking at some of the biggest topics in sport today - click here for everything in the series so far.

READ MORE: 'I was terrified of men - now I fear no-one'. Claressa Shields in her own words.

Available to UK users only