Britain's former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis remembers his first meeting with Muhammad Ali and talks about how his "hero" inspired his career.

Lewis will be pallbearer at Ali's funeral on Friday, which will be attended by a number of world leaders, heads of state and celebrities, will be open to the public and streamed live on the internet. It starts at 19:00 BST.

