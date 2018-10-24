Carl Frampton says his dream is to defend his world super-bantamweight belts at Northern Ireland's football stadium Windsor Park after winning his unification title bout against Scott Quigg in Manchester on Saturday night.

Northern Ireland footballers Kyle Lafferty, Gareth McAuley, Stuart Dallas and Josh Magennis were among those congratulating Frampton in his dressing-room after his split decision victory over the Englishman.

Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was among those consoling Quigg, who suffered a broken jaw in the fourth round of the bout at Manchester Arena.

