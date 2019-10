Tyson Fury's corner-man Clifton Mitchell tells BBC East Midlands Today how he had long predicted that the heavyweight boxer would be crowned champion of the world.

Mitchell, who coaches siblings Dave and Sandy Ryan at his gym in Derby, says he was proud to represent his home city in the ring in Dusseldorf last Saturday as Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko on points to win the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.