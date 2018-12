Sandy Ryan wins her first boxing contest for Great Britain at the European Games with an unanimous points win over Germany's Cindy Rogge.

The light-welterweight fighter said, "Wearing the GB shirt is the proudest thing I've done".

Ryan comes from a boxing family - her brother is Dave 'Rocky' Ryan, the Commonwealth light-welterweight champion.

Ryan's next opponent will be Azerbaijan's Elena Vystropova in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

