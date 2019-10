On Saturday, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will take part in the richest fight in history in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the bout at the MGM Grand are changing hands on the resale market for as much as £100,000, and hotel prices for fight night in Vegas have risen sharply.

BBC Sport's Alex South visits Caesars Palace, where one suite will set you back $50,000-per-night.

Listen to a special programme on Floyd Mayweather's upbringing on BBC Radio 5 live from 22:00 BST on Tuesday.